Beer Money (BEER) Price Tops $0.0114

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $454,401.32 and approximately $17,638.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00038118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00106316 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 355,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

