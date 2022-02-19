Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Belden also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE BDC opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.86.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Belden by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

