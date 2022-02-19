Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 38.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

