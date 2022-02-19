BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 94.4% over the last three years. BGC Partners has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

