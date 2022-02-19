BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($28.42) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.48) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.77) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($30.45) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.06) to GBX 2,350 ($31.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.68) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,251.25 ($30.46).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,555 ($34.57) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of £129.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,338.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,162.80. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.36).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

