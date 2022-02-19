BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group’s underlying attributable profit from continuing operations surged 57% year over year to $9.7 billion in the first half of the fiscal year 2022 on higher prices and strong operational performance. BHP anticipates producing between 249 Mt and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior year. BHP is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. However, its unit cost guidance for fiscal 2022 is higher year over year owing to escalated input costs and COVID-19 costs. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of the petroleum business and investment in growth projects will aid growth for the company as well.”

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.48) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.57) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $784.70.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $69.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

