Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 10.2% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s share price fell 10.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $230.76 and last traded at $230.76. 64,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,939,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.90.

Specifically, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,253 shares of company stock worth $114,152,306. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

