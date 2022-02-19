BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

