BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.86. 1,705,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,226. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

