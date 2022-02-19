bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.66

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.66 and traded as low as $110.71. bioMérieux shares last traded at $110.71, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMXMF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.32.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

