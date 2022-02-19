Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $8.23 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and $605.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00004291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00279231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00075395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00095185 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002962 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

