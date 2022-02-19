Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $59.65 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $86.86 or 0.00217233 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $59.65 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,984.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.98 or 0.00772741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00020307 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,983,720 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.