Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 6.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.87. 28,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,470,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $680.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
