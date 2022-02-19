Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Down 6.5%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.87. 28,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,470,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $680.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 8.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 909,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,141,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 772,443 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 281,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 181,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 983.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,217 shares during the period. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

