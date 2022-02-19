Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $64,997.83 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,864,407 coins and its circulating supply is 10,864,402 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

