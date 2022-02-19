BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $795.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after buying an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,860,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

