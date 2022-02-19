Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Up 37.7% in January

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 995,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.