Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Up 37.7% in January

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 995,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on BKH. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Hills (BKH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.