Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

