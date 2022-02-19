BlackRock Inc. Acquires 40,292 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,292 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.19% of Maiden worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Maiden by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Maiden by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

