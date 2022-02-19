BlackRock Inc. Buys New Holdings in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 937,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of 13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.84. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of 10.38 and a 52 week high of 23.41.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.54.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

