BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,843,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5,260.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $480.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $438.81 and a one year high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.