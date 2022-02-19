BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $980.14.

BLK opened at $756.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $852.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $889.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

