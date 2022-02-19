BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,834 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

