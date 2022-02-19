BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 837.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,736,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $480.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $438.81 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

