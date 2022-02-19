Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.