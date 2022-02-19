Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

BE opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 229.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

