Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.45.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,014. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 62,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

