Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04 to $1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.5 million to $346.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.75 million.Blucora also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.520 EPS.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $949.88 million, a PE ratio of 139.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blucora by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,451,000 after purchasing an additional 89,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blucora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Blucora by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

