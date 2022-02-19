Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $659.32 million, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.10. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 687,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 844,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

