Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.32 million, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

