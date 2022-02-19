BMO Capital Markets Raises Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $140.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARCH. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $125.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 38.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

