Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.74

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.74. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 337,207 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

