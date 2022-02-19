boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHOOY. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

