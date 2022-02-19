Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of BAH opened at $73.03 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.