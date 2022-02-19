Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $670.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $785.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $734.27.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $378.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $378.14 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.44.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

