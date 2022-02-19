Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $734.27.

Boston Beer stock opened at $378.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $378.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.44.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

