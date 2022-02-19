Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Properties were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.50. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

