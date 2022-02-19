Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

BDN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,895. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 950.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

