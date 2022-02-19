Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $72,738.36 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 34.05%. Analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

