British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

BTI opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

