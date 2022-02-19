Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.93. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 279,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,415. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $651,266 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

