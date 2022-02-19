Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $2.01. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.04. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $162.10 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

