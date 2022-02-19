Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

