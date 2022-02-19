Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.32. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MP Materials.

MP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 3.39.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 13.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3,988.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MP Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 37,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

