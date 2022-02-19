Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.80. NICE posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,312,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NICE by 3.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.64. 702,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,403. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.45.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.