Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UWM.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Melinda Wilner sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $33,962.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in UWM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

