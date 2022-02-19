Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $742.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $742.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $739.40 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $552.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

