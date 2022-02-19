Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.58. Starbucks also reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

