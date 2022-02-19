Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) PT at $7.88

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

AMRX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.63. 395,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,173. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,726 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

