Brokerages Set Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) PT at $3,122.67

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,122.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.54) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

RNSHF traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. Renishaw has a one year low of $63.09 and a one year high of $70.79.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

