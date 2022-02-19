Brokerages Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,469,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after buying an additional 43,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after buying an additional 232,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after buying an additional 100,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REZI opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

